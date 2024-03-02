US Destroys Two Houthi Missiles - (CENTCOM)

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 2 (KUNA) -- The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said late Friday that its forces had destroyed two Yemeni Houthi militia surface-to-air and anti-ship ballistic missile in the Red Sea.

"On March 1, at approximately 12:40 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a self-defense strike against one Iranian-backed Houthi surface-to-air missile that was prepared to launch from Houthi controlled areas of Yemen towards the Red Sea," the CENTCOM said in a statement.

It underlined that its forces had identified the missile and determined it presented an imminent threat to U.S. aircraft in the region.

"At 10:46 p.m. (Sanaa time), the Houthis launched one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) from Yemen into the Red Sea. There was no impact or damage to any vessels," it added. (end) amm

MENAFN02032024000071011013ID1107925094