Indian Visa For Kenya, Serbia, Gabon, Namibia Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa for Kenya Citizens

Kenyans seeking to visit India for leisure, business, or medical reasons do not need to apply for a consular visa at the nearest Indian Diplomatic Mission because they are eligible for an e-Visa. Kenya, along with the other 169 nations, has been eligible to apply for any of India's eVisa categories since their inception. The Republic of India has issued a variety of visas to accommodate the many travel reasons that passengers may have. The Indian tourist eVisa is the most common type of permit. This type of visa is also granted to visitors visiting friends and family. The Indian tourist visa is a multi-entry permit that allows visitors to stay for up to 90 days each visit. This permission is valid for a year after it is issued. For people wishing to enter India for business purposes, Indian officials established the India e-business visa. With this permit, the holder can stay in the country for up to 180 consecutive days. This is a multiple-entry visa with a one-year validity period from the date of issuance. Specific documents, such as a business card or a business letter, are required of the applicant. Those seeking medical treatment in India can apply for the India e-medical visa; a note from the receiving facility is required. This is a triple-entry visa with a 60-day stay in India; the second and third entries must take place within that time frame. The eMedical visa is valid for 120 days from the date it is issued. The Indian eVisa for Kenyan natives is a quick and simple online application. The visa application process for India takes between 10 and 20 minutes. The applicant from Kenya must supply personal information as well as passport details when filling out an online form.







REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF KENYA



Passport – all applicants who wish to obtain an India eVisa must hold a valid passport. The document needs to be valid for at least another 6 months from the date of arrival in India. Moreover, you have to scan the passport's information page.

Digital passport photo – you need to make sure that the picture is taken recently and meets all the other guidelines for a valid passport photo. The format needs to be JPEG.

E-mail address – You will receive your travel document via e-mail as soon as it is issued. That is why you need to provide a valid address to which you have access. Means of payment – You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Indian Visa for Namibia Citizens

Every year, India receives approximately 10 million foreign visitors, including Namibians. The Indian government has created an Online Visa System (also known as India e-Visa) to streamline the immigration process and increase access to immigration services. In 2014, the Indian government implemented an electronic visa application process to make it easier for citizens of over 170 countries, including Namibia, to obtain visas to India. The e-Visa for India was created to facilitate visa applications and attract more international visitors. Namibians can obtain an eVisa for India to visit friends and family, conduct business, or receive short-term medical treatment or care. The Indian Tourist e-Visa is a visa that is only valid for leisure travel within India. The double-entry visa allows you to stay in India for a total of 30 days. The Government of India re-launched two long-term e-Visas in March 2022: one year and five years e-tourist visas. Travelers who intend to stay for more than 30 days should look into these sorts of visas. The Indian eVisa for Namibians is a simple and quick online application. The Indian visa application process takes between 10 and 20 minutes. When filling out an online form, the Namibian applicant must provide personal information as well as passport information.

Required Documents for Namibia Citizens



A Valid passport valid for at least six months

Passport-style photo of the applicant

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the processing fee.

Indian Visa for Serbia Citizens

In 2014, the Indian government implemented an electronic visa application process to make obtaining a visa to India easier for citizens of over 170 countries, including Serbia. The e-Visa for India was created to facilitate visa applications and attract more international visitors. Serbian citizens can apply for an eVisa to India to visit friends and family, do business, or receive short-term medical care. If you plan to visit India for leisure, you must obtain an e-Tourist Visa. You can only stay in the country for a maximum of thirty calendar days commencing on the day you arrive, and your stay cannot be extended or changed in any way. If you intend to stay in the nation for an extended period of time, you can apply for a long-term e-tourist visa, such as the India Tourist Visa for 1 Year and 5 Years. These visas allow multiple entries into India and a stay of less than 90 days for each consecutive journey. Eligible Serbians can apply online in a few minutes for a simple Indian eVisa.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR SERBIAN CITIZENS



Indian Visa complete guide

An electronic visa (eTV), also known as an e-Visa in India, is a form of online travel authorization. The Indian government has set lofty goals for increasing the number of visitors to India. Citizens of over 169 countries can now apply for e-Visas to India. Overseas tourists visiting India are no longer required to apply for a traditional paper visa, reducing administrative burden. Eligible foreign visitors can get an e-visa to enter India. The e-Tourist and e-Business visas are valid for 365 days, the e-Medical and e-Medical Attendant visas are valid for 60 days, and the e-Conference visa is valid for 30 days. As most visitors now prefer to complete the Indian Visa Application online, there is no need to go to the Embassy in person and fill out forms and submit documents to the government. Hence, travelers are encouraged to use this program to get their Indian Visa e-Visa as the process is efficient and effective. The India e-Visa can be easily applied for with a short online application. Travelers only need to provide basic biographical information and their passport information.

Types of Indian e-Visa



Tourist e-Visa

Business e-Visa Medical Visa e-Visa

Eligibility Requirements for Indian Visa Application Online



Be a citizen of any of the 165+ countries whose citizens are eligible for the Indian Visa.

The purpose of your visit is tourism, business or medical.

You must have a valid passport for at least 6 months from the date of arrival in India. The passport must contain at least 2 blank pages.

When applying for Indian Visa online, the details provided must exactly match those in your passport. Any discrepancies may result in visa refusal or delays in visa processing/issuance/entry into India.

Enter the country only through certain authorized immigration checkpoints, including 28 airports and 5 seaports.

Make an online payment using your international credit/debit card. Check your email address. Your e-Visa will be sent to your email.

Indian Visa for Gabon Citizens

The introduction of the e-Visa system in India in 2014 provided numerous benefits to both individuals seeking entry into the country and India itself, resulting in a significant increase in tourism. Currently, citizens from 169 countries can obtain an e-Visa for India. Gabon is one of the countries that will benefit from this simple and effective procedure. This method will enable many travellers to obtain the necessary entry permit for India. The e-Visa for India was created to simplify the visa application process and attract more international visitors. It is an official document issued by the government that allows Italian nationals and residents to travel to India for a variety of reasons, such as vacation, business, or other. The government offers different types of Indian visas online depending on the purpose of the traveler's visit. Tourist e-Visas for India: Gabonese citizens can use tourist e-Visas for tourism and leisure purposes, as well as visiting relatives and attending yoga or meditation retreats in India. For the e-Visa with 1-month validity: Entitles Gabonese visitors to stay in the country for 30 days during the 1-month validity. This is a single-entry visa, which means that Gabonese citizens can only enter India once during the period of validity. India Business eVisa: Individuals traveling to India for business purpose such as meeting, conference or sales can apply for India Business eVisa. For this type of visa, you can enter India twice during the year your visa is valid. The maximum stay in India is 180 days. India e-Medical Visa: Gabonese citizens can apply for the India e-Medical Visa to receive medical treatment in the country. This type of visa is a triple entry visa with a validity of 120 days. Gabon is one of those countries that makes good use of this easy and seamless process, meaning that the paperwork that used to be associated with many embassy or consulate visits is now eliminated. e-Visa applications for India can be completed onlne within 15 minutes and are fully electronic.

India Visa requirements for Gabonese Citizens



Have a valid passport or travel document in good condition with 2 blank pages for your visa and valid for at least 180 days at the time of your visa application.

Have a valid visa to travel or transit India (one may be required). If you have been issued an e-Visa it is a good idea to print a copy to take with you when you travel.

We may ask you to show us your visa or travel ticket from India to a country that you can enter at the end of your stay.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a debit/credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.