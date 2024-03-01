Molestation Case Against AAP Councillor: Police Collecting Evidence, Says Cop Privy To Probe

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Delhi Police are collecting evidence on the allegations levelled by a 14-year-old girl, who was allegedly molested by an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor and some other people in central Delhi, an officer privy to the probe said on Friday.

“We have formed a team, which is collecting evidence. Action will be taken based on the evidence that comes forth,” the officer said.

AAP Councillor Ankush Narang and others have been booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act for allegedly molesting the teenage girl.

"A complaint was received wherein the minor girl alleged that on February 25, she was waiting on a road near the Munshi Ram Bagh Park in New Ranjeet Nagar for her younger brother when Narang and others came there and molested and threatened her,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), M. Harsha Vardhan.

"The victim was counselled by a CIC counselor after a medical examination," said the DCP.

The Delhi unit of the BJP, meanwhile, has demanded immediate expulsion of Narang from the Delhi Municipal Corporation.

"An AAP MLA, Prakash Jarwal, was convicted in a murder and intimidation case on Wednesday, and on Thursday, another case of harassment of a minor girl by Councillor Ankush Narang came to light,” Delhi BJP Vice President Yogita Singh said on Thursday.

“Every day, the black face of AAP representatives is coming to light. It's unfortunate that Arvind Kejriwal is taking no action against the accused party leaders,” she said.