Business France to showcase the French Aerospace Expertise at AIME & MRO Middle East 2024

United Arab Emirates, March 1st, 2024 – Business France, the national agency supporting the international development of the French Economy announces the participation of A dedicated French Pavilion at the Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME) & Maintenance, Repair, and Overaul (MRO) Middle East 2024 exhibition, set to take place in the UAE. In partnership with Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance, this initiative aims to highlight the cutting-edge capabilities and innovative solutions offered by 22 French companies.



The Middle East, a thriving hub for French aerospace ambitions

The aviation sector's sustained growth has not only underscored the region's indispensability to the industry but also showcased the commitment of its stakeholders to push the boundaries of innovation and advancement. This commitment is particularly evident in the specialized areas of maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO), and aircraft cabin interior design. In 2023, a remarkable surge was observed in the Middle East's aerospace sector, notably with the UAE's market on track to reach a staggering $88 billion by 2030. This growth trajectory is further bolstered by Saudi Arabia's flourishing tourism sector and its lofty aspirations for the future, setting the stage for 2024 to be a year of unprecedented growth and opportunities in aerospace. The establishment of thirty French companies in the region, coupled with fresh contracts secured in 2023, serves as a testament to the region's burgeoning aerospace landscape and its potential for fostering international collaborations and innovations.

France's Scene at AIME & MRO: Where Safety Meets Innovation

The exhibiting companies at the show assemble a diverse group of experts spanning safety, material testing, innovative aircraft design, and maintenance, showcasing the breadth of the aviation industry's expertise. To capitalize on the opportunities that this diverse expertise presents, French experts are set to showcase a comprehensive suite of offerings. These include engineering consulting services, cutting-edge logistics solutions, a wide selection of Ground Support Equipment (GSE) and handling systems, fully automated drone inspection technologies enhanced by sophisticated image analysis algorithms, as well as state-of-the-art facilities for parking and storage. Additionally, they will demonstrate advanced maintenance tooling and testing equipment, further underscoring the depth of their commitment to advancing the aerospace industry.

Axel Baroux, Managing Director, Business France Middle East stated: "In partnership with Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance, Business France is proud to spotlight the forefront of French aerospace innovation at AIME & MRO Middle East 2024, this showcase is a testament to our nation's leading-edge capabilities and solutions in the aerospace sector, from safety and material testing to innovative aircraft design and maintenance. Our presence at the exhibition underscores the deep-seated commitment of French aerospace stakeholders to push the boundaries of innovation and advancement, especially in the areas of maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO), and aircraft cabin interior design."

Anne Brachet, Executive Vice President of Air France – KLM Engineering & Maintenance stated: “Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance is honored to lead an exclusive partnership with Business France, marking a significant milestone in our shared commitment to advancing the global aerospace landscape. Together, we proudly unveil the French Pavilion at the Aircraft Interiors Middle East & MRO Middle East 2024 exhibition, a bespoke showcase curated to spotlight the expertise and cutting-edge solutions of 21 distinguished French companies. This collaboration serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence, as we strive to redefine the standards of aviation performance and sustainability. As leaders in our respective domains, Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance and Business France are proud to unite in this endeavor, demonstrating our collective vision for the future of aviation.”

France and the UAE: Partners in Aerospace Excellence

France's stature as a global aerospace leader is undisputed. As the European leader and the world's second in the aerospace and space sectors, France's contributions to the UAE's aerospace achievements are significant. Key collaborations in 2023 exemplify this robust partnership. The year 2023 marked a pivotal moment for this collaboration, with France securing several key opportunities in the aerospace sector within the region, further solidifying its ties to the Middle East.

Among these notable collaborations was the appointment of ADP Ingenierie as a consultant for the ambitious new engineering center at Dubai World Central, a project valued at $950 million. Additionally, Safran AeroSystems achieved significant success, securing contracts worth $1.2 billion to supply the national airline's new fleet with a variety of equipment and services, including seats, cabin equipment, carbon wheels and brakes, landing gear component repairs, retrofitting, and MRO support. A notable ten-year service agreement with Emirates was also signed, covering the repair and maintenance of Boeing 777 safety and cabin systems components, among other key deals.

Further strengthening these ties, Thales was chosen as the provider of in-flight entertainment for the latest A350 and upgraded Boeing 777X aircraft. Moreover, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub expanded its facilities with the signing of a third UUDS hangar, set to offer a comprehensive range of services including Aircraft Management and On-Wing Cabin services, an Aircraft Cabin Completion and Modification Centre, VIP Aircraft Parking, AOG support, and helicopter services. These recent collaborations serve as a testament to the ongoing trust and confidence in French aerospace expertise and the quality of its manufacturing, reinforcing the strategic partnership between France and the UAE in advancing aerospace innovation and excellence.

As the only country, alongside the United States, to possess a complete aerospace industry, France maintains its position at the forefront of equipment and service exporters in the field. It remains the European leader and ranks 2nd globally in aerospace and space sectors. France ranks 3rd as an aerospace supplier to the United Arab Emirates.

(Source: National Industry Council)





Embracing the Decarbonization Challenge from France to the UAE



In the midst of this collaborative environment, France and the UAE have emerged as leaders in the aviation industry's shift towards sustainability, setting ambitious targets for the adoption of low-carbon aircraft technologies. This commitment is exemplified by France's "France 2030" investment plan and the UAE's groundbreaking initiatives, like Emirates' significant sustainable aviation fuel flight. Such concerted efforts underscore a shared vision for innovation, particularly in the development of aircraft interiors and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services, which are designed to meet the dynamic needs of regional carriers.



At the heart of these collaborative and forward-thinking efforts is the French Pavilion, showcased under the banner of "La French Fab." This platform serves as a vivid demonstration of France's sophisticated manufacturing capabilities and its technological edge. It not only celebrates the rich heritage of French innovation in aerospace but also signals a readiness to embrace and lead in the future developments of the Middle Eastern aerospace industry, marking a new chapter in international aerospace collaboration and technological advancement.



Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France’s companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program.

Business France has 1,500 personnel, both in France and in 56 countries throughout the world, who work with a network of partners.





The need to take action in favor of a sustainable world, the priority to respond to social and climate issues, demand much from us. We need a change of direction, a profound transformation, a new revolution – the “Solutions Revolution”, incarnated by “La French Fab”, the new face of France’s industry.

Since industry produces what we consume, it holds the solutions to a prosperous and inclusive new world. Empowered by its past, technological expertise, know-how and talent, industry is the solution to many current and future challenges.

Launched in 2017, La French Fab is supported collectively by the Alliance Industrie du Futur, Bpifrance, Business France, France Industrie, the Direction Générale des Entreprises and France’s regions. These key players are committed to an eco-friendly approach and concerned about the common good. In France an around the world, they’re working to renew the industrial sector, reinvigorate France’s regions, make industrial jobs more attractive, and draw attention to French industrial excellence.

With La French Fab, experience industry in a new way. Together, let’s inspire a new world.

