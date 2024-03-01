Celebrating The Success Of #Herambitions: Tiktok MENA Creator Hub Awards Women Entrepreneurs In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



TikTok honours women entrepreneurs in MENA with the conclusion of the second edition of the TikTok MENA Creator Hub. The program culminated in a grand awards ceremony, celebrating the achievements of women-led businesses.

Following an inspiring journey of innovation and entrepreneurship, TikTok MENA celebrated the conclusion of the second edition of The TikTok MENA Creator Hub, #HerAmbitions, with a grand awards ceremony at Lakum Art Space in Riyadh, on 28 February 2024. The event marked the culmination of a program dedicated to spotlighting women-led businesses and supporting their growth within the MENA business landscape.

The evening was distinguished by speeches from Kinda Ibrahim, General Manager of Operations, TikTok Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Pakistan, and South Asia, Joumana Al Rashid, CEO of SRMG, and Reem Akl, Regional Communications and Advocacy Analyst at UN Women Arab States. All of these women highlight the critical role of women entrepreneurs in shaping the future of business in the MENA region.

The judging panel for #HerAmbitions included renowned creators and entrepreneurs such as lifestyle influencer and businesswoman Karen Wazen; culinary expert Chahrazad Al Hajjar, founder of Chahrazad's Cuisine The Bakery; Doaa Gawish, CEO and founder of The Hair Addict, who all played a crucial role in guiding the participants through their entrepreneurial journey.

With the support of the United Nations Women, the TikTok MENA Creator Hub has successfully identified and nurtured the business talents of women entrepreneurs across the MENA region. The program provided a platform for participants to showcase their unique talents and business acumen, receiving mentorship from successful female leaders, and engaging in valuable workshops and panels.

“TikTok is at the forefront of championing Arab women, underscoring our collective belief in the transformative power of collaboration. Such partnerships ignite innovative solutions and foster enduring teamwork, offering women enhanced opportunities in the entrepreneurship industry. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to TikTok and to the myriad of creative minds and innovators. Your creativity and resilience have been instrumental in paving the path toward a more promising and inclusive future for everyone“, commented Reem Akl, Regional Communications and Advocacy Analyst at UN Women Arab States.

The TikTok MENA Creator Hub unfolded through three dynamic stages, from the initial in-app announcement and elevator pitch submissions to live panels, culminating in the awards ceremony where finalists showcased their businesses. The winners were awarded monetary prizes, with the first-place winner, Duaa Al-Bataiha, receiving significant support for her business venture. Second and third-place winners, Heba Qadeer and Lara Akl, also received substantial monetary awards to further support their business initiatives.

Kinda Ibrahim, General Manager of Operations at TikTok Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Pakistan, and South Asia, expressed,“The second edition of The MENA Creator Hub #HerAmbitions has not only set the stage for these remarkable women leaders to shine but also amplified their voices and stories, building a supportive community that celebrates the power of women in business. We are thrilled to be in Riyadh to witness the positive impact of the #HerAmbitions campaign on empowering women entrepreneurs across the MENA region.”

The awards ceremony also featured a captivating performance by SEERA, the all-female Arab Rock fusion band, adding a unique musical dimension to the celebration. Additionally, the event featured immersive creative experiences, including Riyadh-based digital illustrator Anjali Rengan, further enhancing the overall experience for attendees.

The event not only recognized the potential of women entrepreneurs but also emphasized the importance of community, mentorship, and the power of digital platforms in amplifying women's voices in business. As the TikTok MENA Creator Hub concludes its second edition, it leaves behind a legacy of empowerment and inspiration for future women entrepreneurs in the MENA region.

