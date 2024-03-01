Ayaz Sadiq Elected New House Speaker By Pakistani Lawmakers

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Ayaz Sadiq, a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, was elected as the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan with 199 votes.

Mr. Sadiq previously served as the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan from 2013 to 2018.

Amir Dogar, the candidate backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party led by Imran Khan, only secured 91 votes.

The sixteenth session of the Pakistan Parliament commenced on Thursday with the swearing-in ceremony of the elected representatives.

Shahbaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Maulana Fazlur Rahman are among the politicians who took the oath amidst protests by Imran Khan's supporters.

Pakistani media reported on Thursday, February 29, that despite protests by supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and other coalition parties, the swearing-in and commencement of parliamentary proceedings took place.

The new Prime Minister of Pakistan will be elected by the members of the assembly on the 4th of March.

The election of Ayaz Sadiq as the Speaker signals a new chapter in Pakistani parliamentary proceedings.

The role of the National Assembly Speaker is pivotal in maintaining order and facilitating debates within the parliamentary sessions.

The political landscape of Pakistan remains dynamic, with various parties vying for power and influence in the country's governance.

