Web-To-Print (W2P) Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Web-to-Print (W2P) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global web-to-print (W2P) market size reached US$ 33.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 49.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.55% during 2024-2032.

Web-to-Print (W2P) is an innovative technology-driven solution revolutionizing print procurement processes. By harnessing web-based platforms, businesses and individuals can seamlessly design, customize, order, and manage printed materials online, bypassing traditional, time-consuming methods. Through W2P, users access a virtual portal or storefront offering a diverse array of print products like business cards, brochures, and flyers. Personalization is key, with options to add text, images, and graphics using intuitive templates. Automation is at the forefront, streamlining proofing, production, and delivery for consistent, accurate results. W2P not only simplifies procurement but also expands customization, slashes costs, and facilitates convenient online ordering and management of printed materials. Its growing popularity underscores its value to businesses, print shops, and marketing professionals worldwide, seeking efficient and economical print solutions.

Web-to-Print (W2P) Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing demand for streamlined print procurement processes and personalized print materials is the key driving force behind the global web-to-print (W2P) market. Advancements in digital printing technology, web accessibility, and online design tools further fuel market expansion by simplifying the creation and ordering of print materials. The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified this trend, with the shift to online shopping and remote work boosting the need for W2P solutions for marketing collateral and remote workforce support. Businesses' global presence and the quest for consistent branding drive the adoption of W2P platforms to standardize print procurement processes across regions. Moreover, the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of W2P solutions, leading to savings and reduced waste, make them indispensable for businesses seeking agile print solutions.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Component Insights:



Design-it-Yourself Template-Based

Offering Insights:



Print Solutions



Photobooks



Business ID



Display POS/Signage



Labels and Packaging



Books



Promotional

Others Software and Services

Application Insights:



Print Media and Advertising

Personalized Products Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Aleyant Systems LLC

Amazing Print Corp.

Quarterhouse Software Inc.

Racad Tech Inc.

Radixweb

Red Tie Ltd. Xerox Holdings Corporation

