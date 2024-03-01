National Art Museum Hosts Spectacular Concert Within New Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
The Azerbaijan National Art Museum has organised a spectacular
concert within the project "Music in the Museum, co-organized by
the museum in partnership with the Culture Ministry.
The concert program "Evening of National Music" was presented by
the International Mugham Center, Azernews reports.
Honoured artists Sevinj Sariyeva, mugham singer Elgiz Aliyev,
Murad Lachin, Sabina Arabli, Gunay Imamverdiyeva performed before
the audience.
The performances of the mugham singer were accompanied by
musicians - Rustam Muslimov (tar), Elnur Salakhov (kamancha),
Rafael Asgarov (balaban), Makhta Mahammadalizade (canon), and
Siyavush Karimov (nagjara).
The concert, which was greeted with particular interest, was
complemented by a thematic tour of the exhibition "Salam,
Novruz!".
Co-organized by the Culture Ministry and the National Art
Museum, the exhibition perfectly reflects the traditional values of
the Azerbaijani people.
The exhibition space, which has an interesting concept, is
divided into five thematic halls dedicated to Su (water), Od
(fire), Yel (wind), and Torpag (soil) Chershenbesi (four
pre-holiday Tuesdays, symbolising the elements of the universe), as
well as the Novruz holiday itself.
Around 80 works of decorative, applied, and fine art from the
museum's collection were presented as part of the exhibition.
Founded in 1937, the National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs
some of the best examples of decoratively applied arts in Western
Europe.
Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the
museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can
see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters
of brush.
The museum has successfully organised and hosted numerous
high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of
renowned artists.
Since 2008, the International Mugham Centre has successfully
demonstrated the art of mugham, a unique form of traditional
Azerbaijani music that holds deep historical roots.
The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes
of the tar, an Azeri musical instrument used in performing mugham.
The centre was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation.
The Mugham Centre regularly organises large-scale music
festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.
Mugham Evenings, Treasury of Secrets, Unforgettable, Pearls of
Ethnic Music, and Vocal Music Evenings are among the center's most
popular projects.
The cultural institution also hosts master classes and
conferences and actively cooperates with international
partners.
MENAFN01032024000195011045ID1107921752
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.