Antalya Diplomacy Forum Kicks Off With Global Participation

ANKARA, March 1 (KUNA) -- The Turkish city of Antalya hosts Friday the third Antalya Diplomatic Forum, under the auspices of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, welcoming numerous heads of state, ministers, diplomats, and prominent business figures.

The delegation representing Kuwait at the forum, which runs until March 2nd, is headed by the representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya.

The main topic will be "Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil", with the committee of leaders from the Antalya Diplomatic Forum discussing the key topic following the official opening, while discussions at the forum will include heads of state and governments, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar.

A high-level session on 'Women, peace, and security' will be held in the presence of Turkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan.

The forum will host 38 discussion sessions including "Gaza contact group," "EU's ability to shape global shifts," "Rising racism, xenophobia, and Islamophobia," "Keys for sustainable peace in the Middle East," 'New challenges in counterterrorism," "Artificial Intelligence and diplomacy," alongside other sessions covering a variety of topics such as energy security, migration, climate change, space and mediation in times of turmoil.

The gathering will witness the participation of nearly 90 heads of state and government and ministers from various countries including Switzerland, Palestine, UK, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Kosovo, Luxembourg, Egypt, Iraq, Hungary, Somalia, Armenia, Qatar, and UAE.

A large group of participants including businessmen, academics, representatives of think-tanks, youth, and media outlets will attend the forum.

Over 20 heads of state and government are expected to attend alongside 90 ministers, including 60 foreign ministers from over 100 countries.

Representatives from around 80 international organizations will also participate along with approximately 4,000 guests in the forum, which will host over 50 sessions and draw in a media presence comprising 750 journalists, including 250 international journalists. (end)

