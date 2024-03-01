Preparatory Committee For 5Th Session Of Qatari-Egyptian Supreme Committee Concludes Meeting In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The preparatory committee for the 5th session of the joint supreme committee between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Egypt, which is set to convene in Doha tomorrow under the chairmanship of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt H E Sameh Shukri, concluded its meeting yesterday in Doha.

The Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Nayef bin Abdullah Al Emadi chaired Qatar's delegation at the meeting, while the Egyptian side was chaired by the Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed Al Badri.