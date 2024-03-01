Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 30,000

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Gaza Ministry of Health has declared that since the war between Hamas and Israel on October 7th, over 30,000 people have been killed in Gaza.

Palestinian officials stated that a significant number of children have also lost their lives in the Shifa Hospital due to malnutrition, water scarcity, and famine.

According to reports from France 24, Ashraf al-Qidra, the spokesperson for the Gaza Ministry of Health, has urged immediate action from international organizations to prevent further casualties.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, has repeatedly emphasized that there is no option for Israel other than the destruction of Hamas.

Furthermore, the Israeli Prime Minister has deemed the continuation of military pressure in Gaza necessary for the liberation of all hostages.

The statements from Palestinian authorities highlight the urgent need for international assistance and immediate action to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

With the increasing number of casualties and the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, the international community and relevant organizations must take swift and effective measures to provide humanitarian and medical aid to the region.

Conversely, the continuation of tensions and military pressures can only lead to further casualties and a deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Therefore, greater emphasis should be placed on diplomatic solutions and peaceful initiatives.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram