Cannabisnewsbreaks - Alternative Products Expo Announces Largest Event For Counterculture, Vape Industries

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Alternative Products Expo

(Alt Pro Expo) has schedule an upcoming expo, slated for March 14–16, 2024, in Miami. Presented by ZJ Events, Alt Pro Expo's Miami Expo 2024 will be an in-person event designed to be the world's largest and most comprehensive event for the counterculture and vape industries. The event agenda features hundreds of top manufacturers, buyers, suppliers, innovators, vendors, researchers, aspiring entrepreneurs and seasoned industry professionals. The Miami event follows a series of similar gatherings held throughout North and South America; these events have become recognized for offering a revolutionary business-networking atmosphere showcasing a diverse portfolio of cutting-edge products, including vape and hemp products, CBD, disposables, kratom, mushrooms, functional beverages, dietary supplements, nootropics, nicotine replacements, energy enhancers, mood changers and accessories. Presenters during the three-day event include C-suite executives and senior representatives from well-known companies such as Lightfire Group, Trinity Hemp, Happy Distro, fume by QRJOY and ZETA.

“The Alternative Products Expo stands as the preeminent platform in the counterculture industry, designed to drive market awareness, showcase innovation, and foster lasting professional connections,” said ZJ Event director of partnerships Sebastian Carmona in the press release.“As the premier expo for smoke shop professionals, we are delighted to return to Miami - a city steeped in strategic and historical ties to South America. This three-day event offers a unique opportunity for industry veterans, enthusiastic consumers and newcomers alike.”

To attend the event, visit



To view the full press release, visit



About Alternative Products Expo

Alternative Products Expo, formerly USA CBD Expo, is a production of ZJ Events. Company founders were once exhibitors who, after attending countless trade show events, saw an opportunity to build upon their experience and create an event that combined the best they had seen, with their own notion of what was missing in these business gatherings. By bringing the alternative community together, the company seeks to provide industry professionals from all corners of the market with an immersive and unique opportunity for networking and business expansion. For more information about the company, visit

.

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN