Abu Dhabi permits window tinting on buses

(MENAFN) In a concerted effort to prioritize passenger safety and comfort within the emirate, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, represented by Abu Dhabi Transport, has collaborated with relevant authorities to introduce a new initiative permitting the tinting of windows on buses of all sizes operating in Abu Dhabi. This decision underscores the commitment of Abu Dhabi Transport to fostering a secure and pleasant environment for all bus passengers, marking a significant step towards enhancing their safety and improving the overall transportation experience across the emirate.



Abu Dhabi Transport has outlined specific guidelines for window tinting, permitting tinting at a maximum rate of 30 percent on all sides of the vehicle, with the exception of the front windows where tinting is strictly prohibited. Emphasizing the mandatory nature of this tinting process, Abu Dhabi Transport aims to shield passengers from harsh sunlight and reduce the interior temperature of vehicles, thereby ensuring their comfort and safety during journeys. By allowing window tinting, the department seeks to mitigate the adverse effects of sunlight exposure and enhance the overall experience of using buses, while effectively safeguarding passengers from harmful sun rays.



The decision reflects Abu Dhabi Transport's broader mission to promote awareness regarding safety and comfort standards across commercial buses and public transportation services. Given the region's characteristic high temperatures and hot climate, the option of window tinting has become increasingly popular and sought-after. Studies suggest that tinted windows can significantly enhance the bus travel experience, making them an integral component in augmenting passenger comfort and safety. Through this initiative, Abu Dhabi Transport endeavors to elevate the quality of transportation services and reinforce its commitment to passenger well-being and satisfaction.

