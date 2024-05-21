WFI Decides Not To Conduct Trials For Paris Olympics, One Wrestler Plans To Move Court: Sources

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) The seven-member selection committee has decided not to hold any trials for the Paris Olympics, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh told IANS.

Earlier, a couple of women wrestlers who have qualified for Olympics, had requested the WFI not to subject them to selection trials, saying that every single step they take and every little thing they do from now on will have a bearing on India's medal chances at the Olympics.

"The seven-member selection committee has decided not to hold any trials in wrestling for Paris Olympics, all the six quota holders will represent India in 2024 Games," said Sanjay Singh.

However, sources told IANS that one senior Indian wrestler is not happy with the decision and is considering a legal recourse to challenge the ruling made by the WFI.

"One Indian wrestler is planning to go Court to challenge this announcement by WFI, he said he was told earlier that trials will take place, now what happened? This is not good for the sport," the source added.

Meanwhile, Paris Olympics quota winner, Antim Panghal's family welcomed the WFI decision and said that they will be able to focus on Olympics.

"Now they can focus on the Olympics without any tension, thank you so much WFI," a family member told IANS. Antim is currently training at SAI Hissar centre.

At 2024 Games, India will have six wrestlers in its contingent with five quotas coming through women. Aman Sehrawat and Nisha Dahiya took India's number of quotas to six at the World Olympic Wrestling Qualifiers in Istanbul, Turkey.

Vinesh Phogat in the 50kg category. Antim Panghal in 53kg, Anshu Malik in 57kg and Reetika Hooda in 76kg category had already qualified for Paris Games at different qualifying events.