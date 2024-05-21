Seven Injured In Russian Attacks On Ukraine's Kharkiv

(MENAFN- IANS) Kyiv, May 21 (IANS/DPA) At least seven people were injured overnight in Russian attacks on the north-eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the region's governor Oleh Synyehubov said.

Debris from combat drones shot down by Ukrainian air defences fell in several parts of the city and caused damage to buildings and vehicles.

Synyehubov said the injured include a 61-year-old man and two women aged 69 and 72.

Other Ukrainian regions were also hit by Russian drones overnight, including Odesa, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk.

The Ukrainian Air Force said 28 of 29 drones were shot down across the country.

Moscow intensified its air and ground campaign in the Kharkiv region, which borders Russia, almost two weeks ago. Russian forces have since captured several Ukrainian border villages.

According to observers, the offensive has slowed in recent days but has not come to a standstill.