Bangladesh Trade Fair Qatar 2024 To Begin On Thursday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between Bangladesh and Qatar, the Bangladesh Embassy in Qatar will organize a three-day long event titled the 'Bangladesh Trade Fair Qatar 2024' on May 23 to 25, 2024 at the Crown Plaza Hotel Business Park Al Falak.

The trade fair will also celebrate the historic and successful visit of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani to Bangladesh in April 2024. This visit marks a significant milestone in the strong and brotherly ties between the two nations.

The event would help promote the rich and diverse culture, heritage and fashion of Bangladesh in Qatar through showcasing the export-oriented goods and services. This event also aims to strengthen economic ties, promote bilateral trade, and foster new business opportunities between Bangladesh and Qatar. As many as 30 reputed companies from garments, food, real estate and hotel tourism sectors of Bangladesh are expected to participate in the said fair.

A series of cultural programs and seminars will also be included in the event. It is expected that a number of diplomats including the Ambassadors based in Doha, dignitaries of Qatar, local communities, members of Bangladesh community and expatriate communities of other countries shall attend.

'The Bangladesh Trade Fair Qatar 2024' is not only a celebration of our achievements but also a gateway to future cooperation and prosperity. The Embassy representative stated that the event underscores the enduring friendship and growing economic partnership between our two countries.

MA Murad Hossain added, "this event is crucial for showcasing the vibrant business landscape of Bangladesh and exploring new avenues for investment and collaboration. We are thrilled to bring together businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs from both nations under one roof."

The trade fair will feature panel discussions with industry experts, focusing on investment opportunities and economic collaboration between Bangladesh and Qatar. Additionally, cultural performances will be arranged to celebrate the rich heritage and cultural ties between the two countries. Attractive prizes including air tickets have been arranged at the raffle draw.

The Bangladesh Trade Fair Qatar 2024 promises to be a significant event, reflecting the historical success of bilateral ties and paving the way for future collaborations.

