This is the first time India won gold medals in IKA / Culinary Olympics, which is organised once in four years, for the past 124 years

All the five students who won the medals are from Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management; they competed among 2000 participants/Chefs from 67 countries



Students from Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management representing South India Chef's Association, a premier body for culinary professionals from the finest hotels, restaurants and culinary institutions in South India, created history by bringing home India's first prestigious gold medals at IKA / Culinary Olympics 2024, the world's most prestigious culinary event, held in Germany recently. Students bagged as many as ten medals, including three gold and six silver, and students took part in the competitions under various categories.





Students Represented South India Chef's Association Won Gold Medals at IKA / Culinary Olympics 2024 in Germany





IKA / Culinary Olympics is organised once in every four years. Its beginnings dating back to 1900, the Olympics is the oldest - as well as the largest and most diverse, international culinary arts competition in the world. However, no Indian had won a gold medal in these 124 years. The students ended India's long drought for medals in this global event were: Chef Sreya Aneesh, who won 1 gold and 2 silver medals; Chef Jagan S and Chef Punith J who won 1 gold and 1 silver medal each; Chef Ankith K Shetty who won 2 silver medals, and Chef M A Akash George who won 1 bronze medal. Chef Sreya Aneesh won in the categories of displaying and in live carving of fruits and vegetables, and others secured the medals in the live carving category.





The students were from the Bengaluru and Chennai campuses of Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management. They competed among 2000 chefs/participants from 67 countries. The participants received the guidance of SICA trainers, and Chennais Amirta's faculty team comprising Chef Karthick, and Chef Senthil Kumar.



Congratulating the medal winners, Chef Dr. Damu , President and Chef Mr. Seetharam Prasad , General Secretary, SICA said,“The gold medals are coming our way for the first time in the past 124 years. We are happy for the students who achieved this historic milestone. We thank them for representing SICA. This is just a beginning. Chennais Amirta students achievement will inspire all the students and professionals in India's culinary sector to participate and win medals in the Olympics. We would also like to thank our SICA trainers & Chennais Amirta faculties, whose guidance and support proved to be invaluable for the students.”





Mr. Boomee Naathan, Chairman, Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management, said,“I am extremely happy that our students have made this greatest accomplishment in the global arena, shining a spotlight on India's culinary prowess. This triumph will undoubtedly pave the way for more successes in the future and will inspire countless young talents. I extend immense gratitude to SICA & Chennais Amirta faculties for entrusting our students with this prestigious opportunity.”







