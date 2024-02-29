Madinet Masr Reports Historic Year With Nearly Tripled Gross Contracted Sales, Net Profit

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Madinet Masr, one of Egypt's leading urban community developers, announced its standalone financial results for the year ended 31 December 2023 (FY 2023), reporting a net profit of EGP 2.1bn on total revenue of EGP 7.6bn. The Company also reported a net profit of EGP 764 for the quarter ended 31 December 2023 (Q4 2023), generating a top line of EGP 3.2bn.

Madinet Masr achieved record-breaking gross contracted sales of EGP 29 for FY 2023, up by 194.3% y-o-y, driven by significant unit sales growth. Newly acquired subsidiaries – Minka and EgyCan – contributed EGP 2.2bn in contracted sales, which were not consolidated in Madinet Masr's results, bringing the total contracted sales to EGP 32bn. Quarterly, gross contracted sales reached EGP 15 in Q4 2023, an increase of 334.5% y-o-y.

The Company delivered a total of 1,103 units during FY 2023, down 46.7% y-o-y, due to a higher inventory of ready-to-move-in units in 2022. Similarly, in Q4 2023, Madinet Masr delivered a total of 311 units, down by 67.5% y-o-y.

Revenue recorded EGP 7.6bn for FY 2023, up by 48.1% y-o-y, on the back of strong gross contracted sales growth. Quarterly, revenue reached EGP 3.2bn in Q4 2023, an increase of 48.3% y-o-y.

Gross profit came in at EGP 5bn in FY 2023, climbing 152.5% y-o-y. Madinet Masr's gross profit margin expanded to 66.0% in FY 2023 from 38.7% in FY 2022, reflecting increased revenue from new sales with higher margins as compared to revenue from unit delivery with lower margins. In Q4 2023, gross profit booked EGP 2.2bn, up by 181.8% y-o-y, yielding an improved gross profit margin of 67.5% versus 35.5% in Q4 2022.

Madinet Masr booked an EBITDA of EGP 3.1bn for FY 2023, a 128.1% y-o-y increase, yielding an EBITDA margin of 40.5% for the period compared to 26.3% in FY 2022. Quarterly, EBITDA recorded EGP 1.2bn for Q4 2023, up by 138.4% y-o-y with an associated margin of 36.3% against the 22.6% booked for Q4 2022.

The Company recorded a net profit of EGP 2.1bn for FY 2023, up by 183.9% y-o-y with a corresponding net profit margin of 27.8% against the 14.5% booked for FY 2022. Net profit came in at EGP 764 for Q4 2023, up by 277.6%, yielding an improved net profit margin of 23.9% versus 9.4% in Q4 2022.

Net debt stood at EGP 35 at year-end 2023, marking a decrease of 97.4% from the close of FY 2022, in line with Madinet Masr's strategy to optimize efficient utilization of borrowing to support growth and manage financial risk. The net debt/EBITDA ratio stood at 0.01x as of 31 December 2023, down from 1.03x at year-end FY 2022.

Net notes receivable recorded EGP 4bn as of 31 December 2023, up by 2.2% from year-end 2022, yielding a receivables/net debt ratio of 113 for FY 2023, up from 2.8x at the close of FY 2022. Total accounts and notes receivable, including off-balance sheet PDCs for undelivered units, amounted to EGP 29, up 224% from EGP 9.2bn as of 31 December 2022.

Cash collections booked EGP 6.4bn in FY 2023, up by 80.9% y-o-y. Quarterly, the Company made collections of EGP 2.7bn in Q4 2023, an increase of 163.7% y-o-y.

Madinet Masr deployed EGP 2.1bn in construction and infrastructure CAPEX during FY 2023, up from EGP 1.8bn in FY 2022, due to ongoing construction primarily at Taj City. Total new construction contracts awarded in FY 2023 reached EGP 4bn. In Q4 2023, CAPEX expenses booked EGP 621m, up from EGP 459 in Q4 2022.

“As we reflect on the accomplishments of 2023, I am delighted to close off the year with such impressive results for Madinet Masr. Throughout the year, we witnessed substantial growth and made significant strides in executing our new growth strategy and realizing our vision of reimagining the future of urban communities across Egypt,” the company's management said.

“Our steadfast commitment to growth and innovation, coupled with the dedication of our exceptional team, has enabled us to sustain the momentum established early in the year. Madinet Masr achieved remarkable milestones, with gross contracted sales nearly tripling year-on-year, soaring to an impressive EGP 29, alongside EGP 2.2bn at Minka and EgyCan. These exceptional achievements have translated into robust financial performance, surpassing our predetermined targets. Consequently, our revenue surged by 48.1% year-on-year, to close the year at EGP 7.6bn, while net profit nearly tripled year-on-year to EGP 2.1bn, underscoring our strong financial trajectory.”

The Company added:“In line with our commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainable practices, Madinet Masr is intensifying its focus on sustainability in the upcoming year. We are proud to be the first real estate developer to sign a groundbreaking MoU with Elmarakby Steel in the first weeks of 2024 to enhance environmental and economic sustainability across our construction sites. This strategic partnership underscores our determination to integrate sustainability principles into our operations, driving positive impacts on both the environment and the communities we serve.”

“Looking forward, we remain optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead and confident in our ability to navigate challenges while capitalizing on these prospects. We are buoyed by Egypt's resilient real estate market fundamentals and anticipate carrying over the positive trajectory into the new year.”