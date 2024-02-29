Azerbaijan's UAV Units Continue To Carry Out Training Flights

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In accordance with the training plan for 2024, unmanned aerial
vehicle units (UAV) of the Azerbaijan Air Force continue to carry
out training flights.
Prior to the training flights, the crews carried out measures to
bring the UAV into a state of combat readiness, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
Along the designated route, Akinci unmanned combat aerial
vehicles recently adopted into the armament fulfilled the tasks of
conducting aerial reconnaissance, determining the coordinates of
imaginary enemy's ground targets, as well as other tasks.
The UAV crews fulfilled all tasks with high professionalism
during the exercises conducted to maintain combat training at a
high level and further improve the individual skills of the
crews.
