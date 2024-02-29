Intense rainfall in Brazil's Acre state triggers severe flooding

(MENAFN) Intense rainfall in the northwestern region of Brazil's Acre state has triggered severe flooding, prompting the evacuation of approximately 11,000 residents. Coronel Carlos Batista, the state's civil defense coordinator, disclosed to the press that several towns have been plunged into a state of emergency due to the deluge.



With the looming threat of river overflow, authorities have issued evacuation directives for the safety of the populace, as emphasized by Batista. He highlighted that the relentless downpours and resultant floods have adversely impacted 17 municipalities, necessitating concerted efforts from civil defense teams to conduct search and rescue operations across the affected areas.



In response to the escalating crisis, Acre Governor Gladson Cameli has made an appeal to the central government for urgent assistance. The dire situation underscores the critical need for swift and coordinated intervention to mitigate the unfolding humanitarian challenges and provide relief to the affected communities. As efforts continue to alleviate the impact of the flooding, collaborative initiatives between local, state, and national authorities are imperative to ensure the effective mobilization of resources and support for those affected by this natural disaster.



"I thank the central government, which has announced its readiness to help. I have spoken with mayors and we are trying to identify urgent needs."



In the previous year, Acre experienced devastating rainfall that led to casualties and extensive property damage. The severe weather conditions unleashed havoc across the region, causing significant loss of life and destruction of infrastructure and homes. The impact of the rainfall underscored the vulnerability of Acre's communities to natural disasters and highlighted the pressing need for enhanced disaster preparedness and resilience measures.

