GCC Ministerial Session Due On Sunday -- GCC Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jassem Al-Budaiwi affirmed on Thursday that the council's 159th ministerial session would be held next Sunday in Riyadh in addition to separate meetings with foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt and Morocco.

The GCC secretary-general said in a statement that the ministerial meeting would be chaired by Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammad Al-Thani, the president of the GCC ministerial council's current session, and the conferees would discuss reports concerning follow-up on implementing resolutions of the GCC Supreme Council, issued at the 44th summit, held in Qatar in December.

He added that they would also discuss memos and reports submitted by the ministerial and technical committees as well as the GCC Secretariat General with respect of dialogue and strategic relations with states and international coalitions, in addition to regional and international affairs.

He noted that Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry would hold the talks with the GCC on the sidelines of the session, while Jordan and Morocco would be engaged in identical and separate talks by the two countries' foreign ministers, respectively Ayman Al-Safadi and Nasser Bourita.

The meetings between the GCC and the Jordanian and Moroccan sides would be as part of the distinctive relationship and partnerships.

The GCC, founded in the early 80s of the past century, groups Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman. The bloc was set up to coordinate strategies at various levels. (end)

