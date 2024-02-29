(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, a prank call conducted by Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus has exposed claims made by a United States fighter, Jason Freeman, who believed he was speaking with former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko. The revelation, part of the duo's latest RuTube show, features Freeman boasting about his military actions in Ukraine and suggesting the presence of American spies and special forces operatives actively assisting the Ukrainian military in its conflict with Russia.



Freeman, who thought he was joining a new mercenary outfit under "Poroshenko," claimed to have killed 21 Russian soldiers and hit 13 more. However, he admitted that his entire unit was destroyed in the battle of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut). The fighter criticized the Ukrainian Armed Forces command, citing problems with getting paid and alleging incompetence in tactical decisions that result in the loss of young Ukrainian soldiers.



Of particular note is Freeman's assertion that CIA and United States special forces operatives are currently present in Ukraine, providing advice and support to the Ukrainian armed forces on the frontlines. This claim aligns with recent reports from The New York Times, which disclosed the CIA's ongoing operations in Ukraine, dating back to the 2014 coup in Kiev. The report highlighted the establishment of a dozen bases along the Russian border by the United States spy agency.



The prank call also featured another individual, Joshua Randsford, who identified himself as a mercenary uninterested in Ukrainian politics but committed to "fighting against Russia."



Randsford, who claimed to have fought in Afghanistan and Iraq, expressed dissatisfaction with the current conflict, citing what he perceived as the Ukrainians' "lack of professionalism."



The revelation from the prank call raises questions about the extent of foreign involvement in the Ukraine conflict and the role of intelligence agencies in shaping the dynamics of the ongoing hostilities. As the claims made by the United States fighter gain attention, there is likely to be increased scrutiny and discussions surrounding the presence of foreign operatives in the region and their impact on the broader geopolitical landscape.



