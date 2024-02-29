               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
UAE: Petrol, Diesel Prices For March 2024 Announced


2/29/2024 4:38:36 AM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of March 2024. The new rates will apply from March 1 and are as follows:

  • Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.03 a litre, compared to Dh2.88 in February.
  • Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.92 per litre, compared to Dh2.76 last month.
  • E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.85 a litre, compared to Dh2.69 a litre in February.
  • Diesel will be charged at Dh3.16 a litre compared to Dh2.99 last month.

