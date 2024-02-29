UAE: Petrol, Diesel Prices For March 2024 Announced

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of March 2024. The new rates will apply from March 1 and are as follows:
Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.03 a litre, compared to Dh2.88 in February. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.92 per litre, compared to Dh2.76 last month. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.85 a litre, compared to Dh2.69 a litre in February. Diesel will be charged at Dh3.16 a litre compared to Dh2.99 last month.
