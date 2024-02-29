'Qatar's Relentless Support Massively Facilitates GECF Work'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar's unrelenting support for the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) has massively facilitated its work, Secretary General of the GECF, Eng. Mohamed Hamel (pictured), told Qatar News Agency (QNA).

When the GECF was established as a fully-fledged international organisation in 2008, the State of Qatar, a founding member country, was chosen to host the GECF premises and has continuously provided great support to facilitate its activities, he said in an interview, hailing Doha's infrastructure and services.

The fourth Secretary General who assumed office in 2022, also extended his thanks to the State of Qatar, under the leadership of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and to Minister of State for Energy Affairs H E Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, for his unwavering support. He also congratulated Qatar for claiming the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 title.

Highlighting the success of the 6th GECF Summit in Doha in 2022, he said the upcoming 7th GECF Summit of Heads of State and Government, scheduled to take place in Algiers, the Peoples Democratic Republic of Algeria, on March 2, 2024, will convene at a critical time, with energy challenges topping the world priorities.

He highlighted the challenges that include achieving a balance between universal energy access and social and economic development while ensuring energy security, affordability and sustainability at the same time.

He noted that addressing these challenges will involve various aspects such as geopolitics, economic growth, energy policies, investment, technology, energy transitions, and environmental conservation.

The 7th GECF Summit will issue the Algiers Declaration, which is being prepared by a high-level ad hoc working group of member countries representatives, chaired by Algeria, His Excellency said.

He explained that the Forum is the only intergovernmental organisation focused on natural gas, adding that it has expanded its membership to 19 countries after the accession of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania and the Republic of Mozambique in the past two years.

It sealed cooperation agreements with several organizations, including the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE), the Economic Research Institute of ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA), the International Energy Forum (IEF), the International Gas Union (IGU), and the African Energy Commission (AFREC).