European Parliament urges for immediate, permanent cease-fire in Gaza

(MENAFN) The European Parliament has issued its inaugural call for an "immediate and permanent cease-fire" in Gaza amid ongoing attacks by Israel on the enclave. The decision came during the European Parliament General Assembly's approval of the 2023 report on "Human rights and democracy in the world and the European Union's policy on the matter." The report received 265 votes in favor, 253 against, and 10 abstentions.



Upon the request of members of the Left group in the parliament, the 62nd article of the report was amended to incorporate the call for an "immediate and permanent cease-fire in Gaza." The revised report, sanctioned after the motion for a resolution, emphasizes the urgent need for the European Union, its member states, and the international community to advocate for an immediate and enduring cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip. This call aims particularly at ensuring continuous access to essential necessities such as food and water for all inhabitants of the region.



This historic move marks the first instance where the European Parliament has officially demanded a cease-fire in Gaza. In a previous resolution adopted on January 18th, a "permanent cease-fire" had been contingent upon conditions such as the release of all prisoners and the dismantling of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.



During a session in the General Assembly discussing the report, numerous members voiced criticism regarding the omission of Gaza, accusing the European Union of neglecting to hold Israel accountable for alleged crimes despite the ongoing attacks. Several members expressed disappointment over Gaza's exclusion from the initial draft, asserting that the EU's failure to address Israel's purported violations of international law was unacceptable.

