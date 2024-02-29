Kerala: Human Skeleton Found Inside Water Tank At Karyavattom Campus In Thiruvanathapuram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: A human skeleton was found inside the Kerala University Karyavattom campus in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday( Feb 29). The skeleton was found inside an old water tank attached to the campus botany department.

A human skeleton was found inside an abandoned water tank. The Kazhakootam police and fire brigade reached the spot and inspected it. The skeleton was located at a depth of 20 feet inside the tank, making it unsafe for the fire brigade to enter without proper security measures. Consequently, they returned without attempting to retrieve it.



The forensic team, fire brigade, and police arrived at the site to begin extracting the skeleton from the tank this morning. After ensuring adequate security measures, the team descended into the 20-foot-deep tank. Due to the tank's prolonged closure, precautions were taken. Additionally, a dog squad investigated the scene.

The police will also look into the complaints filed at various police stations regarding missing people. It has been decided to include DNA testing. The police informed that a detailed investigation will be conducted to find out the identity of the skeleton and remove the mystery.



