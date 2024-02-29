Former Miss India Tripura 2017 Rinky Chakma Passes Away Due To Breast Cancer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rinky Chakma, the former Miss India Tripura 2017, died from cancer at the age of 28. Her official Instagram page broke the news of her tragic death where it was mentioned that she had been battling cancer for two years and was admitted to the hospital on February 22. She was on ventilator support, however, her health deteriorated, and she died. As we honor this beauty queen, scroll down to learn more about her.



Rinky Chakma's health

Rinky Chakma was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 and died after battling it for two years. She had surgery, but the cancer spread to her lungs and head, resulting in a brain tumour. On February 22, 2024, she was transferred to the intensive care unit of Max Hospital Saket. Her health was serious, therefore she was put on ventilator support. However, her lungs were nearly non-functional, exacerbating her health problems.



About Rinky Chakma

Rinky Chakma rose to prominence after winning two titles: Miss Congeniality and Beauty with Purpose.

Rinky Chakma, the Femina Miss India Tripura 2017, died suddenly after a heroic battle with breast cancer. Rinky was diagnosed with Malignant Phyllodes Tumor in 2022 and underwent surgery to treat the ailment.