Vietnam Road Freight Transport Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ Vietnam Road Freight Transport Market Report by Temperature Control (Controlled, Non-controlled), Product Type (Liquid Goods, Solid Goods), Distance (Long Haul, Short Haul), Containerization (Containerized, Non-containerized), Destination (Domestic, International), End User (Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry, Construction, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Mining and Quarrying, Wholesale and Retail Trade, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ” Vietnam road freight transport market is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of

6.12%

during

2024-2032.

Road freight transport refers to the movement of goods via trucks or lorries over land. It is an essential component of logistics and supply chain management, facilitating the delivery of goods from manufacturers to distributors, retailers, or end customers. It involves various types of vehicles, ranging from small vans to large articulated trucks, which can cover short or long distances, both domestically and internationally. It includes route planning, load optimization, vehicle maintenance, compliance with regulations, and coordination with other modes of transportation, such as rail or sea freight, for intermodal transportation solutions. It offers flexibility, speed, and door-to-door services, making it popular for a wide range of cargo, including raw materials, finished products, perishable goods, and oversized items. It is vital for industries like retail, manufacturing, agriculture, and construction, enabling businesses to meet customer demand efficiently and reliably.

Vietnam Road Freight Transport Market Trends and Drivers:

Presently, the growing investments in road infrastructure in Vietnam to enhance connectivity and accessibility, reducing transportation costs, along with the rising number of highways, expressways, and arterial roads facilitating smoother and faster movement of goods, represents one of the key factors offering a favorable market outlook. Moreover, increasing regional trade agreements, such as the comprehensive and progressive agreement for trans-pacific partnership (CPTPP) and the regional comprehensive economic partnership (RCEP), enhance international trade flows, thereby strengthening the growth of the market. In line with this, there a rise in the utilization of road freight transport in fulfilling online orders and meeting customer expectations for fast and reliable delivery. This, coupled with the thriving e-commerce sector, is impelling the market growth in the country. Additionally, the growing adoption of road freight transport in industrial clusters, economic zones, and manufacturing hubs that can facilitate the movement of raw materials, components, and finished products between production facilities, warehouses, and distribution centers is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, governing agencies in Vietnam are undertaking initiatives to improve regulatory frameworks and streamline customs procedures, which is supporting the market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Temperature Control Insights:



Controlled Non-controlled

Product Type Insights:



Liquid Goods Solid Goods

Distance Insights:



Long Haul Short Haul

Containerization Insights:



Containerized Non-containerized

Destination Insights:



Domestic International

End User Insights:



Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry

Construction

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas, Mining and Quarrying

Wholesale and Retail Trade Others

Regional Insights:



Northern Vietnam

Central Vietnam Southern Vietnam

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

