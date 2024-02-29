War Update: Russia Launches 105 Airstrikes Along Frontline

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the past 24 hours, 99 combat clashes took place while Russia's invasion forces launched a total of 105 airstrikes, 10 missile strikes, as well as 163 attacks involving multiple rocket launchers.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, civilians were wounded and killed, and civil infrastructure sustained damage, including apartment blocks, a church, and a number of other facilities, reads a morning update.

Over the past day, Russia's airstrikes have targeted the settlements of Ploske, Budarky, Varvarivka, Kupiansk, Synkivka, and Kislivka of Kharkiv region; Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, and Bilohorivka of Luhansk region; Terny, Rozdolivka, Vasiutynske, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandropil, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka Persha, Orlivka, Netailove, Kurakhove, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Vodiane, Kostiantynivka, Staromaiorske, and Urozhaine of Donetsk region; and Novodarivka of Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukraine tells OSCE of Russia executing Ukrainian POWs

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissia axes: the operational situation remained largely intact.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the enemy maintains its military presence near the border, going for subversive and reconnaissance missions, thus preventing the Ukrainian command from transferring part of the units to other areas as reinforcement.

Kupiansk direction: Ukraine's defense forces repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Tabaivka of Kharkiv region.

Lyman direction: Ukrainian soldiers held their ground against 12 assaults near Terny and Yampolivka of Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka of Luhansk region.

Bakhmut direction: Ukraine repelled nine Russian attacks in the areas of Ivanivske and Klishchiivka of Donetsk region.

Explosions ring out in Poltava region amid air raid alert - media

Avdiivka direction: the defenders repelled 25 Russian assaults in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of Donetsk region.

Novopavlivka direction: Ukraine's defense forces are holding back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine of Donetsk region, where the Russians made 38 attempts to penetrate Ukrainian defense lines.

Orikhiv direction: Ukraine repelled an enemy assault east of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

Kherson direction: Ukrainian soldiers are holding their positions and repelling assaults as the Russians keep trying to dislodge Ukraine's forces from their positions despite suffering heavy losses. The enemy launched four unsuccessful assaults on the eastern bank of the Dnipro.

At the same time, the Ukrainian forces continue to actively inflict losses on enemy manpower and equipment, exhausting the invaders along the entire front line.

During the day, Ukraine's Air Force struck eight Russian manpower clusters.

Missile forces hit a Russian control point, two manpower and weapons clusters, four artillery systems, an air defense system, an e-warfare system, and another“important” target.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's defense intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said Ukraine would never agree to a "frozen" conflict with Russia, recognizing the occupation of its territories.