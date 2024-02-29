Baby Warming Devices Market Market Share, Trends And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Baby Warming Devices Market by Product (Phototherapy Units, Radiant Warmers, Incubators), Type (Portable, Stand-alone, Convertible), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), End User (Hospitals, Pediatric Centers, Labor and Delivery Centers), and Region ​ 2024-2032 ​”, The global baby warming devices market size

reached US$ 2.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.45% during 2024-2032.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/baby-warming-devices-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Baby Warming Devices Industry:

Increasing Preterm Birth Rates:

The growing demand for baby warming devices due to the rising incidences of preterm births across the globe is offering a positive market outlook. In addition, the increasing need for specialized equipment to regulate body temperature and ensure optimal care is propelling the growth of the market. Besides this, baby warming devices provide a controlled environment conducive to the development and well-being of premature infants. Healthcare facilities are investing in these devices to cater to the growing population of preterm babies.

Advancements in Neonatal Care:

Innovations assist in the development of newer and more efficient devices, which is bolstering the market growth. In line with this, advancements incorporate features, such as precise temperature control, improved monitoring capabilities, and enhanced safety measures, making the devices more appealing and effective. Furthermore, healthcare facilities are adopting advanced solutions to offer enhanced care to newborns, which is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of novel technologies and techniques is impelling the growth of the market.



Rising Awareness About Neonatal Health:

The increasing awareness among healthcare professionals and parents about the importance of neonatal health is supporting the market growth. Besides this, they are recognizing the critical role of optimal thermal regulation in newborn care. Furthermore, healthcare providers are prioritizing the use of specialized equipment like baby warmers to ensure the well-being of infants. Additionally, parents are becoming more informed about maintaining appropriate temperature levels for their babies. Apart from this, the rising focus on a proactive approach to neonatal health is bolstering the market growth.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Baby Warming Devices Industry:



ALFAMEDIC s.r.o.

AVI Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited

General Electric Company

Ibis Medical Equipment & Systems Pvt Ltd

International Biomedical Ltd.

Kay & Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MTTS Co. Ltd.

Natus Medical Incorporated Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt Ltd

Baby Warming Devices Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:



Phototherapy Units

Radiant Warmers Incubators

Phototherapy units represent the largest segment as it is a widely accepted and effective treatment for jaundice in newborns.



By Type:



Portable

Stand-alone Convertible

On the basis of the type, the market has been divided into portable, stand-alone, and convertible.

By Sales Channel:



Online Offline

Based on the sales channel, the market has been bifurcated into online and offline.

By End User:



Hospitals

Pediatric Centers Labor and Delivery Centers

Hospitals hold the biggest market share due to the rising focus on patient safety and optimal care.



Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys a leading position in the baby warming devices market, which can be attributed to the presence of a highly developed healthcare infrastructure with well-equipped hospitals and neonatal care facilities.







Global Baby Warming Devices Market Trends:

The rising adoption of baby warming devices due to the improvement of healthcare infrastructure is propelling the market growth. In addition, investments in healthcare infrastructure are leading to the establishment and upgrading of hospitals, clinics, and maternity centers.

Apart from this, technological advancements, such as the integration of smart features for remote monitoring and temperature control, enhance the appeal and utility of baby warming devices, which is impelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing focus on infant health and safety among parents and healthcare providers is contributing to the market growth.



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163