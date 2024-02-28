German Ambassador In Egypt Calls For Gaza Ceasefire, Condemns Israeli Military Action In Rafah

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) At a press conference held at the German Embassy in Cairo, Ambassador Frank Hartmann expressed Germany's strong position on the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire and denounced any possibility of military escalation in the crowded area of Rafah.

Ambassador Hartmann's call for a ceasefire was consistent throughout his speech, reflecting Germany's dedication to reducing tensions and supporting diplomatic solutions to the conflict. He also pointed out the severe humanitarian impact of the prolonged violence, especially in Gaza, where civilians suffer the most from the conflict's heavy toll.

The ambassador's firm condemnation of military action in Rafah showed Germany's adherence to protecting civilian lives and respecting international humanitarian law. He repeated Germany's active dialogue with Israeli authorities, urging moderation and highlighting the importance of civilian protection in any response to the conflict.

Going further into the complex aspects of the crisis, Ambassador Hartmann discussed the economic implications of the conflict, recognizing the significant effect on regional stability and investor confidence. He acknowledged the potential of economic development projects like Ras El Hikma, but he also emphasized the need for continuous international assistance to strengthen Egypt's economic recovery and reduce the negative impact of the conflict on vulnerable groups.

Humanitarian issues were prominent in the ambassador's speech, as he reaffirmed Germany's solid commitment to supporting agencies like UNRWA in providing vital aid and services to Palestinian refugees. Despite recent difficulties and accusations, Ambassador Hartmann confirmed Germany's unwavering support for UNRWA's crucial humanitarian role, stressing the need for clear investigations and accountability measures to address allegations of wrongdoing.

In a foresighted analysis of the root causes of the conflict, Ambassador Hartmann highlighted the importance of addressing the underlying problems and encouraging inclusive dialogue to achieve lasting peace in the region. He urged collective action and international cooperation to tackle the structural inequalities and political discontent that continue to ignite violence and instability.

Ambassador Frank Hartmann's comprehensive speech encapsulated Germany's principled commitment to promoting peace, advocating for humanitarian relief, and condemning military escalation amidst the escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As tensions remain, Germany stands ready to cooperate with international partners to seek diplomatic solutions and ease the suffering of those affected by the crisis.