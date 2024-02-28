Kuwait Theatre Festival, Beacon Of Culture, Art In Arab World - Minister

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said that the Kuwait Theatre Festival, whose 23rd edition kicked off Wednesday, has been a beacon of culture and art in the Arab world since its launching in 1989.

Speaking at the opening ceremony at the Abdulhussain Abdulredha Theatre in Salmiya, Al-Mutairi, the festival's sponsor, said since its inception, the Kuwaiti festival formed its identity and continued its march toward excellence and dissemination of the culture of diversity.

The Minister added that the festival has also become a platform for developing the theatrical movement in the country.

This year's edition coincides with Kuwait's national days' celebrations and the 50th anniversary of founding the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL), he said.

"We work at the NCCAL on implementing the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah on backing and encouraging culture and arts in Kuwait," the minister elaborated.

This is done through the NCCAL's strategy to boost intellectual production and the theatrical movement, and create environment that encourages theatrical creativity, he noted.

The pioneers of Kuwait's theatrical movement have left rich legacy for generations in order to cement the role of theatre in the society building, he stated.

He voiced delight at naming CEO of the Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission Sultan Al-Bazie as the festival's guest and the Kuwaiti artist Saad Al-Faraj the personality of this year's edition, honoring them as well as other dignitaries and artists. (end)

shd









MENAFN28022024000071011013ID1107914041