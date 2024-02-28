LOYALTY MEETS EXPERIENCES WITH BRILLIANT BY LANGHAM

(MENAFN- Mid-East) New platform from Langham Hospitality Group offers instant benefits, point redemptions and path to more bespoke and engaging encounters.

Dubai, UAE- Langham Hospitality Group (LHG) is proud to announce the launch of Brilliant by Langham, a loyalty and experiences platform designed to meet the dynamic and evolving needs of its guests.

Seamlessly converging an exclusive benefits programme with preference-led offerings and an unwavering commitment to service excellence, Brilliant is purpose-built to deliver more rewarding, personalised and captivating journeys across 30 participating hotels under LHG's renowned brands – The Langham Hotels & Resorts, Cordis Hotels & Resorts, Eaton and Ying'nFlo. Toronto's Chelsea Hotel is also participating.

About Brilliant by Langham:

Brilliant by Langham is a loyalty and experience platform from Langham Hospitality Group. Brilliant combines advanced analytics with a deeply ingrained service culture to bring you immediate benefits and personalised hospitality offerings, from whimsical journeys and cultural immersions to unforgettable wellness and culinary delights. Brilliant's mission is to create a genuine emotional connection with its members, and make each of them feel special, like the individuals they are. Brilliant invites you to experience more, to feel more, to enjoy that sparkle of brilliance that we know you'll love. Together, we'll build new memories and turn them into stories, stories that spark unforgettable feelings with every encounter.

About Langham Hospitality Group:

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Great Eagle Holdings, Langham Hospitality Group encompasses a family of distinctive brands including The Langham Hotels and Resorts, Cordis Hotels, Eaton and Ying'nFlo, with more than 30 projects currently either confirmed or in a developed stage of negotiation from Asia, Europe and North America to the Middle East. The Group takes its name from the legendary Langham in London which was widely recognized as Europe's first Grand Hotel. For over 150 years, this flagship hotel has represented sophisticated and gracious hospitality, a philosophy that reflects elegance in design, innovation in hospitality, sincere service and captivation of the senses across all properties.