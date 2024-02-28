2 Uruzgan Families Reconcile After 12-Year Enmity

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) TRINKOT (Pajhwok): A 12-year old feud between two families in the Chori district of central Uruzgan province has been resolved through the reconciliation of religious scholars and local officials, an official said on Wednesday.

Mawlavi Abdul Ahad Amin, deputy head of the Borders and Tribal Affairs Department, head told Pajhwok Afghan News the feud started 12-year ago in the Awliya locality of Chori district between the Abdul Majeed and Khudi Nazar families over a piece of land.

He said two this enmity claimed two lives as well.

Amin said Abdul Majeed killed two sons of Khudai Nazar after dispute and fled the area, he was unable to return to his village in the past 12-year.

He said these two families yesterday (Tuesday) reconciled in the presence of local officials, ulemas and tribal elders.

He hailed the reconciliation between the two families and said both sides pledged to forget the past enmity and will live in the village in peace and reconciliation.

Qari Naqibullah, one of the mediators, said Abdul Majeed who lived outside his village had returned and reunited with his family.

This family also hailed this reconciliation move and thanked local officials and ulema for their mediation.

Baryali, one of the Kodai Nazar family members, said he tried to take the revenge of his slain brothers but now after reconciliation he decided to live in peace and tranquility.

They also expressed happiness over the reconciliation move and thanked local official and ulem for their mediation.

