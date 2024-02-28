Amir Meets President Of French Senate

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met, at the headquarters of the Senate in Paris on Wednesday, with President of the Senate of the friendly French Republic HE Gerard Larcher.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to develop them, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation.

On the French side, it was attended by a number of Their Excellencies members of the Senate.