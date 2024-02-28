Ajman Tourism And Private Education Coordination Office Forge Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Mid-East) In a significant move towards fostering collaboration between the tourism promotion and education sectors in the Emirate of Ajman, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been successfully signed between the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) and the Private Education Coordination Office in Ajman. This collaboration aims to fortify the relationship between the two entities, establishing a strategic partnership crucial for the success of private education in the emirate, and aligning with international best practices.

The MoU was formalized in the presence of His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, and Acting Director-General of the Private Education Coordination Office in Ajman. This initiative solidifies a comprehensive strategic partnership of paramount significance in elevating private education initiatives in the emirate to international standards.

The memorandum outlines various facets of collaboration, encompassing the exchange of experiences and best practices, service-related areas, and cultural diversity initiatives catering to students and intercultural professionals. Additionally, the agreement includes joint efforts in organizing conferences, seminars, and workshops.

Expressing his thoughts after the signing, His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi remarked,“This memorandum marks a significant stride in nurturing collaboration within the private education coordination framework. We are dedicated to sharing our efforts for the advancement of private education and delivering greater sector services collectively in the emirate.”

Alhashmi stated,“This strategic diversification will play a pivotal role in elevating the quality of private education in the emirate, leading to new opportunities that contribute to unique experiences for everyone involved. We are confident that this collaboration will aid in building advanced societies and aligning with Ajman's vision towards comprehensive development and sustainable progress.”

-p fetchpriority="high" decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="489" height="275" data-bit="iit" />

The partnership involves sharing effective expertise and best services from various parties, underscoring a shared commitment to development and improvement within Ajman's overarching vision of building advanced societies. Private education is acknowledged as a crucial element in the emirate's journey toward achieving comprehensive developmental goals in the Emirate of Ajman.

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development:

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.