Agriculture Ministry Achieves 92% In Economic Modernization Vision Implementation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 28 (Petra) - The government's progress report on His Majesty King Abdullah II's Economic Modernization Vision, comprising political, economic, and administrative strategies, disclosed an achievement rate of 82% for 2023.Out of 442 targeted priorities across eight vision engines, 418 began implementation last year, with 97 expected to conclude, 78 completed, 19 delayed, and 72 new priorities added, totaling 514 for 2023-2025.The Jordan News Agency's (Petra) review of government reports and the Ministry of Agriculture's accomplishments under the Economic Modernization Vision indicated a 92% achievement rate. The ministry, led by Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hunaifat, executed 30 projects within the Economic Modernization Vision's executive program, marking significant progress in 2023.Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of State for Public Sector Modernization Nasser Shraida cited strides in food security, including expanded grain warehouse capacity in Al-Ghabawi to over 100,000 tons, approvals for 20 companies to invest in 36,000 dunams of agricultural land, and Agricultural Credit Corporation loans to 1,664 projects worth over JD16 million in 2023, alongside the establishment of the Food Security Council.Member of Parliament Khair Abu Saeilik praised the Ministry of Agriculture's performance, particularly in high-value industries and food security, highlighting achievements like amending pesticide registration instructions and launching a program for agricultural industries based on local products.Abu Saeilik underscored legal amendments to support farmers, the activation of the Supreme Council for Food Security, and the agricultural sector's contribution to GDP, accounting for about 20% with a 17% increase in exports in 2023.Under King Abdullah II's guidance, the National Plan for Sustainable Agriculture commenced in 2022, continuing until 2025, with a focus on sustainability and climate change resilience.The Ministry funded 233 farmers for water-saving irrigation systems, supported over 9,700 agricultural projects, provided 6,822 jobs, and initiated rain harvesting and Badia rehabilitation projects, alongside a digital system for agricultural holdings registration and documentation.