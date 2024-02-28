Bipasha's Daughter Tries To Spell Her Name In Workout Video Posted By Mom

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Currently enjoying her motherhood phase, actress Bipasha Basu on Wednesday shared an adorable video with her daughter Devi, doing workout together, with the latter cutely trying to spell out her name.

The 'Raaz' actress took to Instagram and shared a Reel video, wherein the mother-daughter duo could be seen doing exercises at their home.

In the video, Bipasha could be seen wearing a black T-shirt, and matching leggings with her hair tied in a top-knot bun. The two-year-old Devi is wearing a green dress, and her hair is tied in two ponytails, with green ribbons on it.

She is trying to read the word 'Kosha' that's written on the yoga mat, but cutely calls it 'DEVI'.

Bipasha says, "DEVI...Sab DEVI hai," and then kisses her and adorably bites her thighs.

The post is captioned as: "Already trying to spell her name...Trying to read anything and everything...As you see I have my own obstacle course during training..."

Bipasha married her 'Alone' co-star Karan Singh Grover in April 2016. Their daughter, Devi, was born in November 2022.

On the work front, Bipasha was last seen in the 2020 crime thriller series 'Dangerous', alongside Karan.

Karan recently featured in the action-drama 'Fighter', starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. He portrayed the character of Sartaj Gill.