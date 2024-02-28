Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand & Industry Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including multiple myeloma drugs market report . The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.

The global multiple myeloma drugs market size reached US$ 22.3 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 35.5 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2024-2032 .

Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market Overview:

Multiple myeloma, also called Kahler's disease, represents a form of blood cancer that generally affects the plasma cells and is caused by specific genetic abnormalities. Some of the common multiple myeloma drugs usually include corticosteroids, chemotherapeutic agents, and immunomodulatory agents. These pharmaceutical drugs help in preventing hypercalcemia, bone fracture, spinal cord compression, anemia, etc., promoting bone healing, minimizing the need for chemotherapy, etc. The chemotherapeutic agents include several anthracycline antibiotics and alkylating agents, such as doxorubicin, melphalan, vincristine, liposomal doxorubicin, etc. The targeted therapy drugs also include proteasome inhibitors, such as bortezomib, and other compounds, including prednisone, dexamethasone, thalidomide, etc.

Global Multiple Myeloma Drugs Industry Trends:

The introduction of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector, along with the rising prevalence of hematological cancer, is primarily driving the multiple myeloma drugs market. Additionally, the growing need for the treatment of this disease that involves medications to enhance the efficiency of radiation therapies, chemotherapies, stem cell transplants, and platelet transfusion is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the elevating consumer awareness towards the benefits of using biological therapy drugs to identify and attack myeloma cells is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the development of microRNA therapeutics and nanomedicines for the treatment of multiple myeloma is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, they are used to catalyze antitumor responses and facilitate the delivery of macromolecular agents into the bone marrow, which is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the inflating healthcare expenditures of individuals and extensive investments medical sciences are anticipated to fuel the multiple myeloma drugs market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:



Amgen Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

Sanofi-Aventis Groupe (Genzyme Corporation)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

PHARMA MAR, S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Therapy:



Targeted Therapy

Biologic Therapy

Chemotherapy Others

Breakup by Drug Type:



Immunomodulatory Drugs

Proteasome Inhibitors

Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors

Monoclonal Antibody Drugs

Steroids Others

Breakup by End-User:



Men Women

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

