Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Analysis And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032, ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global transcatheter pulmonary valve market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the transcatheter pulmonary valve market ?

The global transcatheter pulmonary valve market size reached US$ 88.3 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 181.1 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.06% during 2024-2032.

What is Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve?

the

global transcatheter pulmonary valve market

size

reached US$ 88.3 Million in 2023. A transcatheter pulmonary valve (TPV) is a medical device used to treat certain congenital heart defects that affect the pulmonary valve, which is responsible for regulating blood flow between the right ventricle and the pulmonary artery. The TPV is designed to replace a dysfunctional or absent pulmonary valve without the need for open-heart surgery. The TPV procedure involves inserting a collapsible valve into a catheter, which is then threaded through a blood vessel, usually the femoral vein, and guided to the site of the pulmonary valve. The TPV procedure continues to evolve and improve, providing new possibilities for patients with pulmonary valve disorders, enhancing their quality of life, and reducing the need for repeat surgeries. It offers a less invasive alternative to open-heart surgery, allowing for valve replacement or repair in a less traumatic manner.

Request for a sample copy of this report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/transcatheter-pulmonary-valve-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the transcatheter pulmonary valve industry?

The market is majorly driven by the rising incidences of various cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), such as rheumatic heart disorders, hypertensive heart diseases, and cerebrovascular diseases. Moreover, the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures among patients and healthcare providers, as transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement (TPVR) offers a less invasive alternative to open-heart surgery for patients with pulmonary valve dysfunction, fueling the demand for the transcatheter pulmonary valve. Besides this, continual advancements in transcatheter valve technology, including valve design, delivery systems, and imaging guidance, have improved the safety, efficacy, and outcomes of TPVR procedures, thus creating a positive market outlook. Additionally, ongoing innovations, such as self-expanding valves, improved delivery systems, and enhanced imaging techniques are acting as growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the increasing awareness and education campaigns focused on congenital heart defects, available treatment options, and advancements in transcatheter pulmonary valve interventions are positively influencing the market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Market Breakup by Technology:



Balloon-Expanded Transcatheter Valve Self-Expanded Transcatheter Valve

Market Breakup by Raw Material:



Tissue Engineered Synthetic

Market Breakup by Application:



Tetralogy of Fallot

Cardiac Anomaly

Pulmonary Atresia

Pulmonary Stenosis

Pulmonary Regurgitation

Truncus Arteriosus Others

Market Breakup by End User:



Adult Pediatric

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



Abbott Laboratories

Artivion Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Braile Biomédica

Colibri Heart Valve LLC

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

JenaValve Technology Inc.

Labcor Laboratórios Ltda.

Medtronic plc Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163