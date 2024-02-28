Azerbaijani Serviceman Detained In Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Due to unfavourable weather conditions, the Azerbaijan Army's
servicemen became disoriented and got lost.
On the morning of February 28, a soldier of the Azerbaijan Army,
Panahov Ruslan Eldaniz, due to unfavourable weather conditions,
became disoriented and got lost while moving between service
positions in the territory of the Lachin region, Azernews reports, citing the MoD.
The immediate search activities to find the serviceman are being
continued.
The public will be provided with additional information about the
incident.
Recall that, the National Security Service of Armenia stated
that on February 28 at about 05:15 "a serviceman of the Azerbaijani
Armed Forces armed with an AKM rifle crossed the
Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact in the border community of
Tegh-Sunik region. The latter was neutralised by the Armenian
Defence Ministry servicemen".
In connection with the incident, the Armenian Investigative
Committee "initiated criminal proceedings under the relevant
articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia".
MENAFN28022024000195011045ID1107910608
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.