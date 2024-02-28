Azerbaijani Serviceman Detained In Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

Due to unfavourable weather conditions, the Azerbaijan Army's servicemen became disoriented and got lost.

On the morning of February 28, a soldier of the Azerbaijan Army, Panahov Ruslan Eldaniz, due to unfavourable weather conditions, became disoriented and got lost while moving between service positions in the territory of the Lachin region, Azernews reports, citing the MoD.

The immediate search activities to find the serviceman are being continued.

The public will be provided with additional information about the incident.

Recall that, the National Security Service of Armenia stated that on February 28 at about 05:15 "a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces armed with an AKM rifle crossed the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact in the border community of Tegh-Sunik region. The latter was neutralised by the Armenian Defence Ministry servicemen".

In connection with the incident, the Armenian Investigative Committee "initiated criminal proceedings under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia".