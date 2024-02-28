Smoke Grenade Market Size Worth US$ 795.6 Million By 2032 At 4.9% CAGR – Exclusive Report By The IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Smoke Grenade Market Report by Product (Burst Smoke Grenade, Wire Pull Smoke Grenade, Micro Smoke Grenade, and Others), Application (Signaling, Screening and Obscuring, Riot Control, and Others), End User (Military and Defense, Law Enforcement, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “,The global smoke grenade market size reached US$ 511.3 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 795.6 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Smoke Grenade Industry:

Military and Defense Applications:

The rising adoption of smoke grenades in military and defense applications is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, smoke grenades are essential tools for modern armed forces, offering tactical advantages in combat situations. These devices provide instant smoke screens that obscure enemy visibility, allowing troops to maneuver safely and create diversionary tactics. Besides this, the increasing need for enhanced battlefield survivability is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, key players are developing advanced smoke grenade systems to maintain a competitive edge in warfare, which is impelling the market growth.

Law Enforcement:

Law enforcement agencies are increasingly adopting smoke grenades, especially in riot control and hostage rescue situations. They provide a non-lethal means of controlling crowds and detaining suspects while minimizing risks to both officers and civilians. In line with this, smoke grenades can disorient criminals and create cover during high-stress operations, enhancing the effectiveness of law enforcement efforts. Furthermore, the rising reliance on smoke grenades by police, special weapons and tactics (SWAT) teams, and other law enforcement entities to maintain enhanced safety is supporting the growth of the market.

Rising Focus on Training and Simulation:

The increasing focus on training and simulation activities is impelling the market growth. In addition, realistic training is crucial to prepare personnel for high-pressure scenarios. Besides this, smoke grenades play a pivotal role in creating authentic training environments, allowing trainees to experience smoke-filled and chaotic situations safely. These training exercises help personnel develop critical skills, adapt to adverse conditions, and make informed decisions under stress. Furthermore, the growing demand for smoke grenades that replicate real-world scenarios is positively influencing the market.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Smoke Grenade Industry:



3rd Light Ltd.

Centanex Ltd.

Combined Systems Inc.

Daekwang Chemical Co. Ltd.

Defense Technology LLC (Safariland LLC)

Nammo AS

Nonlethal Technologies Inc. Rheinmetall AG, Sport Smoke LLC

Smoke Grenade Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:



Burst Smoke Grenade

Wire Pull Smoke Grenade

Micro Smoke Grenade Others

Burst smoke grenade represents the largest segment as it is designed for rapid activation.



By Application:



Signaling

Screening and Obscuring

Riot Control Others

Signaling holds the biggest market share due to the rising focus on emergency situations.



By End User:



Military and Defense

Law Enforcement Others

Military and defense account for the largest market share on account of the increasing geopolitical tensions.





Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the smoke grenade market, which can be attributed to the rising investments in advanced equipment and technology.





Global Smoke Grenade Market Trends:

The increasing demand for smoke grenades in the entertainment industry for special events is bolstering the growth of the market. In addition, smoke grenades are used for visual effects and dramatic purposes in concerts, sports events, and filmmaking. They create captivating visuals, enhance performances, and add excitement to various productions.

Apart from this, the growing development of eco-friendly smoke grenades that have minimal impact on the environment due to the rising awareness among individuals about environmental concerns is offering a positive market outlook.

