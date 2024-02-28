Toyota initiates recall of 280,663 vehicles in US due to unexpected movement concerns

(MENAFN) Toyota, the Japanese multinational automaker, has initiated a recall of 280,663 vehicles in the United States due to concerns regarding unexpected movement, as announced by the US' National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The agency revealed that specific components of the transmission may fail to disengage immediately when the vehicle is shifted into the neutral position.



According to the statement issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, this failure to disengage could result in some engine power continuing to be transferred to the wheels. Consequently, the vehicle might inadvertently creep forward at a low speed, particularly when on a flat surface and no brakes are applied, thereby increasing the risk of a potential crash.



The recall encompasses various models, including Toyota's Tundra and Tundra hybrids, along with Lexus LX600 vehicles manufactured between 2022 and 2024. Additionally, Sequoia SUVs produced in 2023 are also included in the recall. This precautionary measure aims to address safety concerns and ensure the integrity and reliability of the affected vehicles on the roadways. Owners of the affected vehicles are encouraged to contact Toyota for further instructions regarding the recall process and necessary repairs.

