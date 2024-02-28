Gary Sinise's Son Dies At 33 After Battling Rare Form Of Cancer

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 28 (IANS) Hollywood actor Gary Sinise's son has died at the age of 33 after battling a rare form of cancer.

Gary is known for playing Dan Taylor in the Tom Hanks-starrer iconic film 'Forrest Gump'.

The actor shared the news of the death of his song Mac Sinise in a post shared on the Gary Sinise Foundation's website alongside an array of photos of them together, reports 'Female First UK'.

In a message that has only now come to light, Gary said Mac, born McCanna Anthony, had died on January 5, following a long battle with the spinal cancer Chordoma.

As per 'Female First UK', Gary said about Mac supporting his dad's Dan Band on drums. The band plays at military bases around the world. Mac played the drums on the band when they were on tour -- until spinal surgeries and the advancement of his cancer forced him to stop.

“I was always happy to have him join me on the road, and I could see how much joy and pride he shared in our mission. Especially when he could be hands-on with those we serve, like at our Soaring Valor events honouring our nation's WWII heroes, and our Invincible Spirit Festivals, where we bring the Dan Band to uplift our wounded at military hospitals across the country,” he said.

Gary continued,“Mac had been playing drums since he was nine years old and was an exceptional drummer. He would substitute for my drummer, Danny Gottlieb, when Danny was unavailable to play our Lt. Dan Band shows. Those were some great times, father and son rockin' out together for the troops”.

“I am so blessed, fortunate, and proud to be his dad,” he said.

“We were blessed to have you in our lives as son, brother, and friend... and we will miss you and love you for eternity”, he added.