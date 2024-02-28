Swiss Foreign Minister Warns Of Ukraine's Demining Challenge

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has warned of the "enormity" of the demining challenge in Ukraine, a few months ahead of a ministerial conference on the issue in Geneva. On Thursday in New York, he said that the conference would address, among other things, the effects on food security.
This content was published on February 22, 2024 - 20:24 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
Русский ru Мининдел Швейцарии напомнил о минной проблеме в Украине Read more: Мининдел Швейцарии напомнил о минной проблеме в Украине
The effects of the contamination of this country after two years of conflict“go far beyond its borders”, he said at a meeting at the UN organised by Italy, which chairs the Mine Action Support Group. A 10% increase in the price of bread in New York or Geneva does not have the same impact as in a country where the median income is between $1 and $2 (CHF0.88 and CHF2).
Cassis announced that the next preparatory meeting of the ministerial conference, due to take place in Geneva in October, would be held in Kyiv in April. He also called for political discussions to“accelerate” efforts to clear mines from Ukrainian territory.
More More Ukraine Russia war
A Swiss perspective on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Read more: Ukraine Russia war
Cassis is due to speak on the subject of Ukraine on several occasions in New York on Friday, including at the General Assembly and the Security Council.
Translated from German by DeepL/amva
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look
here ,
and if you have feedback on this news story please write to
... .
Articles in this story
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .
MENAFN28022024000210011054ID1107909384
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.