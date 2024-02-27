Microsoft Showcasing Latest Data, AI Solutions

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Microsoft is showcasing its latest solutions in Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) at Web Summit Qatar 2024, as a diamond sponsor, a statement said.

Alongside its partners Qatar Datamation Systems, ICT Qatar, Mannai Corporation and EBLA corp, Microsoft is demonstrating how its Microsoft AI, Azure AI and Azure OpenAI Service technologies are empowering organisations of all sizes and across all industries to create cutting-edge AI solutions that tackle key industry challenges, drive digital transformation efforts and leave a positive impact on society.

The company is also showcasing how it is driving innovation from Qatar to the world by supporting startups, entrepreneurs and developers with the tools, resources, skills and guidance they require to succeed through Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub platform.

Commenting on their participation at the global event, Lana Khalaf, general manager, Microsoft Qatar, said the latest advancements in AI are reshaping industries, redefining possibilities and unlocking solutions to some of humanity's greatest challenges.

“However, the true potential lies not just in the technology itself, but in the hands of the innovative minds who can harness it effectively to create positive change. At Microsoft, we are committed to empowering these trailblazers across every industry and Web Summit Qatar 2024 serves as the perfect platform for us to connect with them, showcase our comprehensive suite of solutions, and collaborate on building a brighter future for all.”

Microsoft's participation at the summit also provides attendees with the opportunity to engage in several challenges at the company's stand such as building their own copilot with Azure AI Studio. Visitors will also be able to sign up for the“Zero to Hero” Hackathon where they will be building web apps using GitHub Copilot.

