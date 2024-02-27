Capacity Building Program For Sri Lankan Civil Servants Commences In India

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, February 27: A two-week long capacity building program for senior civil servants of Sri Lanka organized by the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) commenced today at Mussoorie.

The program is being organized from 26th February 2024 to 8th March 2024, under the rubric of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) of the Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India.

It is being attended by 40 senior civil servant officers from Sri Lanka working under capacities as Directors, Deputy Directors, Municipal Secretaries, Divisional Secretaries, Assistant Divisional Secretaries, Deputy Commissioner, Deputy Land Commissioner, Provincial Directors, Assistant Chief Secretary, and Provincial Sports Director among others.

The programme conducted by NCGG and Department of Administration Reform and Public Grievances (DARPG) in partnership with MEA, will highlight ways of embracing digital technology for bringing citizens and government closer under the policy maxim of 'Maximum Governance – Minimum Government'. The primary objective of this program is to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and innovations that have been implemented in India to enhance governance and public service delivery.

The participants will gain exposure successful initiatives taken in India, including Housing to all, leveraging digital technology, disaster management with special reference to coastal regions, PM Jan Aarogya Yojna, public private partnerships, Swamitva scheme, GeM: bringing transparency in governance, Making of Aadhar: A tool for good governance, Digital public infrastructure, circular economy and election management.

Field visits to renowned institutions such as the Indira Gandhi Forest National Academy, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, and the iconic Taj Mahal further enrich the learning experience, offering practical insights into governance and societal dynamics.

The NCGG, an autonomous institution under the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, is committed to action research, studies, and capacity building in public policy and governance at both the national and international levels. NCGG in partnership with MEA, has imparted training to civil servants of 17 countries, viz. Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Eretria, and Cambodia.

