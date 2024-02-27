Why Women, Once Ignored, Are Being Treasured In Krishnagiri

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Krishnagiri/Chennai: Twenty-one-year-old R. Deepa had a traumatic childhood. Her parents separated when she was young and her father remarried. Unable to bear the torture meted out by their stepmother, Deepa and her elder sister filed a police complaint. Thereafter, the Tamil Nadu government took over their upbringing, as their biological mother, who worked as a cook in Chennai for a paltry salary of ₹5,000, could not take care of them. They were accommodated in a state-run hostel for girls and educated free of cost. Away from societal pressures, Deepa, who was keen to escape poverty, avoided early marriage-the girls in her village typically get married at 14 to 16 years of age. Instead, she completed a diploma in electrical and electronic engineering and scripted her own path.

MENAFN27022024007365015876ID1107906974