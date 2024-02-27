Nano Zinc Oxide Market Estimated To Exceed US$ 3228.6 Million Globally By 2032: IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Nano Zinc Oxide Market Report by Type (Uncoated Nano Zinc Oxide, Coated Nano Zinc Oxide), Application (Personal Care and Cosmetics, Paints and Coatings, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The global nano zinc oxide market size reached US$ 1094.6 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3228.6 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Nano Zinc Oxide Industry:

Increasing Demand in Various Industries:

Nano zinc oxide (ZnO) is a material characterized by its unique properties, such as UV filtering, antibacterial activity, and photocatalytic effects. These attributes have led to its widespread application across various industries, such as the pharmaceutical, electronics, textile, and cosmetics industries. In addition, the increasing demand for nano zinc oxide in the cosmetics industry for its ability to provide broad-spectrum ultraviolet (UV) protection, makes it a key ingredient in sunscreens and skin care products, thus contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the electronics sector is using nano zinc oxide in sensors, transistors, and as a transparent conductive film in touch screens and solar cells due to its electrical properties and transparency to visible light, thus creating a positive market outlook.

Rising Investments in Research and Development:

The market is also driven by continuous investments in research and development (R&D) activities. These investments are aimed at enhancing the properties and expanding the applications of nano zinc oxide. Additionally, scientists and researchers are exploring ways to improve its efficacy, stability, and safety in various applications, from healthcare products to electronic devices. They are developing more cost-effective and environmentally friendly synthesis methods, which can increase its accessibility and reduce the environmental impact of its production. Moreover, the researchers are exploring new uses for nano zinc oxide, such as in energy storage and conversion technologies, demonstrating the potential for further market expansion.

Growing Demand for Antimicrobial Products:

The rising demand for antimicrobial products, particularly in the healthcare sector is contributing to the market growth. In addition, nano zinc oxide exhibits potent antimicrobial properties against a broad spectrum of microorganisms, making it an ideal candidate for incorporation into antibacterial coatings, textiles, medical devices, and personal care products, thus contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the healthcare industry uses nanozinc oxide to reduce the transmission of infectious pathogens, thereby enhancing infection control measures, representing another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the integration of nano zinc oxide into medical devices can prevent microbial colonization, reducing the risk of infections associated with medical implants and other devices, thus accelerating product sales.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



American Elements

BASF SE

Guangzhou Hongwu Material Technology Co. Ltd.

Inframat Advanced Materials LLC (Inframat Corporation)

Merck KgaA, Micronisers Pty Ltd

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

Pan-Continental Chemical Co.Ltd.

Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

Shandong Xingya New Material Co. Ltd.

SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc.

Tata Chemicals Limited (Tata Group) Tianxiongjian New Material Co.Ltd.

Nano Zinc Oxide Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:



Uncoated Nano Zinc Oxide Coated Nano Zinc Oxide

Uncoated nano zinc oxide represents the largest segment due to its versatile applications across various industries and its cost-effectiveness compared to other types.

By Application:



Personal Care and Cosmetics

Paints and Coatings Others

Personal care and cosmetics dominate the market due to the widespread adoption of nano zinc oxide in sunscreens, skincare products, and other beauty formulations.

Regional Insight:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the nano zinc oxide market is attributed to the improved manufacturing base, growing industrialization, and increasing demand for consumer products across sectors such as cosmetics, electronics, and healthcare.

Global Nano Zinc Oxide Market Trends:

At present, nano zinc oxide is utilized across industries such as cosmetics, electronics, healthcare, and automotive sectors due to its unique properties. In addition, the growing awareness about skin protection led to the adoption of nano zinc oxide in sunscreen formulations due to its ability to provide broad-spectrum ultraviolet (UV) protection with transparency on the skin contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the ongoing advancements in nanotechnology led to the development of innovative manufacturing processes for nano zinc oxide, resulting in improved quality and cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, key players in the nano zinc oxide industry are forming strategic partnerships and collaborations with research institutions, technology providers, and end-users to capitalize on market opportunities.

