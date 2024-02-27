American Senate councilor investigated over Ukraine army associations

(MENAFN) A senior Senate adviser, Kyle Parker, affiliated with the United States Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, commonly known as the Helsinki Commission, is reportedly under investigation for potential ethics violations related to his involvement in delivering sniper scopes to the Ukrainian army. The New York Times revealed on Monday that Parker, a key figure behind the 2012 Magnitsky Act, is facing scrutiny over concerns that his numerous trips to Ukraine and contributions of military technology may categorize him as an unregistered foreign agent.



According to a confidential report leaked to the Times, the commission's director and general counsel raised objections to Parker's actions, including his hiring of a Ukrainian parliamentary aide for a congressional fellowship. The report also suggested that Parker might be "wittingly or unwittingly being targeted and exploited by a foreign intelligence service," recommending potential FBI involvement in the investigation.



Although an outside law firm is reportedly handling the probe, the involvement of the FBI remains uncertain, as per anonymous sources cited by the Times. Parker, who has played a pivotal role in the Helsinki Commission, has firmly denied any wrongdoing. His representative asserted that the report is an act of "retaliation" by two individuals accused of misconduct by Parker.



Despite the ongoing investigation, Parker continues to be employed by the commission.



However, Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, the commission's chairman, called for Parker's "immediate resignation or termination" in November on national security grounds. The unfolding situation raises questions about the intersection of ethics, national security concerns, and the role of congressional advisers in foreign engagements, prompting a closer examination of the potential implications for United States-Ukrainian relations and the broader landscape of congressional oversight.





MENAFN27022024000045015687ID1107904731